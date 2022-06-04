Satyendar Jain Faces Setback As Delhi HC Disallows Counsel Presence During ED Questioning

In a massive setback to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the Delhi High Court, on Saturday, put a stay on a special trial court order allowing the AAP leader to have counsel during interrogation.

A single bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna refused the permission stating that Jain cannot have his lawyers present during the course of recording his statement as there is no FIR or complaint registered against him. Earlier, while granting the minister's custody to ED, the lower had allowed the request. The agency later challenged the direction and opposed the presence of lawyers during the interrogation. Jain was remanded to the Central agency’s custody on May 31 in a case of alleged money laundering.

ED arrests AAP Minister Satyendar Jain

In a big blow for the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the ED arrested senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain at 6.10 pm on May 30. The ED recorded an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the Delhi Minister and others on 30 August 2017, based on the CBI's disproportionate assets case registered earlier. The CBI had accused him of acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income from 14 February 2015, to 31 May 2017.

According to the ED, companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs.4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators. Moreover, these funds were purportedly utilized for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi. On Tuesday, Special CBI Judge Geetanjali Goel remanded him to ED custody till June 9. At present, Jain holds the portfolios of Home, Health, Public Works Department, Power, Water, Industries, Urban Development, Irrigation, Flood Control, Labour and Employment in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

