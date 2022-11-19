Satyendar Jain Moves Special Court, Seeks Action Against ED Over Shocking 'massage' Video

After Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's videos from Tihar jail taking a massage went viral, the Aam Aadmi Party has moved a special court seeking action against Enforcement Directorate (ED) for purportedly leaking the CCTV footage.

The jailed AAP minister's legal team moved the special court with an application seeking contempt action against ED alleging that the central agency leaked the footage despite their undertaking given in court.

Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge Vikas Dhull has issued notice to Enforcement Directorate. The matter will be heard on November 21.

The clips show Jain lying on a bed getting a foot massage in Tihar jail. The AAP leader can be seen reading some documents and a man in a white T-shirt massaging his legs in the video. Another clip shows him getting a head massage.

Sisodia says Jain undergoing physiotherapy for spine injury; BJP questions Kejriwal's silence

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of leaking Satyendar Jain's videos and claimed that he was undergoing physiotherapy for a spine injury. He claimed that the jailed leader had fallen down in prison.

"He (Jain) had sustained an injury to his spine and even underwent two surgeries. The doctor had advised physiotherapy upon discharge and those videos show him getting physiotherapy," Sisodia asserted.

Sisodia also claimed that his colleague has been lodged in a false case and that the BJP was poking fun at Jain's illness. "They (BJP) are losing the MCD and Gujarat polls and that is why they are resorting to such cheap theatrics. They should fight the polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on issues," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP has questioned AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'silence' in the matter.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has become the 'Spa and Massage Party'," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said citing the videos and challenged Kejriwal to explain Jain's conduct in jail.