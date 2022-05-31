Satyendar Jain Probe Details Raise Questions Of Alleged Laundering & Investment-income Gap

Embroiled in a money laundering case, key inputs relating to the probe into Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain have been accessed by Republic, even as an IT assessment order has raised eyebrows. Probe documents allege that money laundering in the case took place through three hawala operators based in Kolkata. The name of five paper companies 'owned and controlled by Shri Jain with the help of his wife, relative and other family members' - Prayas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Indo Metal Impext Pvt. Ltd., J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd., Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd. and Mangalyatan Projects Pvt. Ltd.- all registered in Delhi, has also been mentioned in key case documents of ED and also in the IT Dept order.

'Companies controlled by Jain received Hawala worth Rs 16.39 crore'

"It has been proved that following companies controlled by Shri Satyendra Kumar Jain had received Hawala entries totaling to Rs. 16.39 crore from 56 paper companies of three hawala entry operators located in Kolkata namely Shri Jivendra Mishra, Shri Abhishek Chokhani and Shri Rajendra Bansal," the ED documents allege. It continues, "Jain himself was engaged in the offence of money laundering of Rs. 16.39 crore during FY 2010-11 to 2015-16 and as admitted by hawala entry operator used by Shri Jain and Income Tax records of these shell companies are controlled by Shri Jain."

It is pertinent to mention here that Jain was Minister in the AAP Government from 28.12.2013 to 14.02.2014 and 14.02.2015 to date.

In the documents, there is a mention of Jain allegedly purchasing 200 bighas of land in Karala, Auchandi, Nizampur, Budham, north & north-west area of Delhi from FY 2010-11 to FY 2013-14. The investment in agricultural land was allegedly made out of proceeds of money laundered through paper companies, as mentioned.

'Disclosure of income by Jain and his wife does not correlate with investment'

"It is worth noting that returns of income of Shri Satyendra Jain and Mrs Poonam Jain for the above referred years were never scrutinized by the Income Tax Department due to incorrect disclosure of income even when Shri Satyendra Jain was buying land worth several crores both on his name and on Benami names (e.g. Shri Jain bought land of 1.6 acres on 27.05.2013 allegedly at Rs. 96,06,637/- having a fair market value of Rs. 1,50,00,000/- as disclosed in the affidavit dated 14.11.2013 before the Election Commission) and Mrs Jain was transferring a huge amount of funds to Shri Jain during the relevant period (e.g. Rs. 20,00,000/- on 06.01.2015 in the bank a/c of Shri Jain)," the Income Tax assessment order states.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court remanded Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to the Enforcement Directorate's Custody for ten days in a five-year-old money laundering case on May 31. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel sent Jain to ED's custody till June 9 after he was picked up from his residence a day earlier, and interrogated by the investigative agency for hours at its office in the national capital's Janpath.