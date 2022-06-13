Satyendar Jain Sent To 14-days Of Judicial Custody In PMLA Case; Bail Hearing Tomorrow

Amid the ongoing probe against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in relation to a money laundering case, the Rouse Avenue court on Monday, June 13, sent the AAP leader to 14-days of judicial custody in the matter. This came on the same day when the AAP Minister's ED remand was about to end after the court extended it for another five days earlier on June 8.

Earlier in the day, Jian was presented before the court during which a bail petition was also filed. However, turning down the bail plea, the court noted that it will hear the matter again on Tuesday at 11 AM.

On the other hand, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who appeared on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate on Monday, argued that the agency needs more time to file a reply on the bail application of Satyendar Jain. "We have to look at the bail application", he said further seeking the adjournment of the hearing till tomorrow. In addition to this, the senior advocate also stated that Jain's medical reports confirm that he is in good health and has just a bit of a BP problem.

"His medicines are given on time but he is intentionally not taking them. He has been asked to take the same medicine which I myself take. However, they want to create such an environment so that they can get bail on health grounds", he added.

Satyendar Jain's arrest

Earlier on May 30, AAP Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to a Prevention of Money Laundering case. Following that, he was sent to ED custody till June 13.

Multiple raids were also carried out at his premises following which the department recovered crores of rupees, jewellery, gold coins, and incriminating documents, among other items. Furthermore, raids were also carried out at the premises of Jain's family members and accomplices.

