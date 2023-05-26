Satyendar Jain Suffered Head Injury; Medical Board Constituted For Treatment: Hospital Sources

Jailed AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who is undergoing treatment at a city government-run hospital here, had suffered a blood clot due to a head injury, though his condition is stable, sources said on Friday.

A four-member medical board has been constituted for the treatment of Jain, who was admitted to an ICU of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital on Thursday, they said.

The board members include senior physicians from LNJP Hospital, neurologists from GB Pant Hospital, besides specialists in critical care, they said.

Earlier in the day, sources at the hospital said Jain's medical condition was being investigated.

His condition is stable now. He had suffered a blood clot due to a head injury and is currently undergoing treatment. Several tests, including an MRI, were done on him the report of which is awaited, they said.

Jain is currently being put on intravenous fluids.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday granted Jain interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense.

The relief came a day after Jain collapsed in Tihar Jail due to dizziness and was admitted to the ICU of a government hospital. Photos showed the AAP leader on oxygen support.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday targeted the Centre over Jain's deteriorating health.

The former Delhi minister was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital and later shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems.

Sources in the AAP had said that Jain was shifted to the ICU of the LNJP Hospital and he was "critically ill".

"His medical condition is being investigated," a hospital source said and added that doctors are constantly monitoring his condition.

This is the second time in a week that the former minister has been taken to a hospital. Jain has been in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May last year.

The LNJP Hospital is the largest hospital under the Delhi government.

Jain was brought to the emergency department of the LNJP Hospital and doctors examined him, a senior doctor at the hospital had said on Thursday.

"Jain has some spinal issues. In the past too he was brought to LNJP Hospital to undergo treatment for it," he had said.

The former minister collapsed in a bathroom of the Tihar Jail due to dizziness. Earlier too, Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury, the AAP said.