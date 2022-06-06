Following the fresh ED raids carried out at the residence of arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj has slammed the central investigative agencies stating that such actions are part of a "political vendetta" against an honest man like Satyendar Jain.

Reacting sharply to the fresh development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA claimed that the Enforcement Directorate has taken Satyendar Jain in custody on multiple occasions, while the CBI and Income Tax department continues to raid his residence but never found anything.

"They are raiding his house since 7:00 AM. His wife and daughters are there alone in the house", he added further adding that such actions are a part of a "political agenda" and the entire Jain community is upset by this. Bharadwaj also claimed that Satyendar Jain is known as an "honest man" who is being harassed and attempts are being made to defame him and his family.

Notably, the Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain was arrested on May 30 in connection to a case pertaining to hawala transactions under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He has been sent to ED custody till June 9. Earlier this morning, a five-member team of the ED reached the AAP leader's residence for raiding. This came after the agency is said to have found some new evidence and links after questioning Jain.

AAP leaders criticise 'false cases' against Delhi Minister

Following that, the AAP leaders including Delhi chief minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal have come out backing Jain and further attacking the central agency for its actions. While Kejriwal defended Jain calling him a "hardcore honest and patriot" leader who was being "framed in a false case", AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj also reiterated the CM's remarks stating that the ED is being misused for framing false cases.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also criticised the arrest of Satyendra Jain. Tweeting in Hindi, he said, "A fake case has been going on against Satyendar Jain for eight years. He has been called by the ED several times so far. The ED had stopped calling him for some time because it did not find anything against him. Now it has again started because he is the in-charge of Himachal Pradesh elections."

Image: ANI