Satyendar Jain's Aides Questioned; ED To Seek Further Custody Of Delhi Minister: Sources

As Satyendar Jain continues to be in ED custody, Republic TV learnt that the Delhi Minister's aides were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case on Wednesday. The development comes a day after a stunning recovery was made by the ED in raids on multiple sites linked to the Minister's aides across the country.

Sharing pictures on Twitter, the central agency informed that bundles and bundles of hard cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore, along with 133 gold coins and biscuits, weighing about 1.8 kg are among the recoveries from the alleged aides.

Satyendar Jain's custody to be extended

Meanwhile, after the stunning recovery from the raids, and the subsequent questioning of the aides, sources say that the ED is set to demand further custody of Satyendar Jain. The Delhi Minister was remanded to ED custody by a Delhi court until June 9, after his arrest at 6.10 p.m. on May 30. This was with regards to an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the Delhi Minister and others on 30 August 2017, based on the CBI's disproportionate assets case registered earlier.

Probe documents allege that money laundering in the case took place through three hawala operators based in Kolkata. The name of five paper companies' owned and controlled by Shri Jain with the help of Poonam Jain, his wife; Swati Jain, wife of Vaibhav Jain; Sushila Jain, wife of Ajit Prasad Jain; and Indu Jain, wife of Sunil Jain - Prayas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Indo Metal Impext Pvt. Ltd., J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd., Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd. and Mangalyatan Projects Pvt. Ltd. - all registered in Delhi, have also been mentioned in key case documents of ED and also in the I-T dept order.

"It has been proved that the following companies had received Hawala entries totalling to Rs. 16.39 crore from 56 paper companies of three hawala entry operators located in Kolkata namely Shri Jivendra Mishra, Shri Abhishek Chokhani and Shri Rajendra Bansal," the ED documents allege.

In the documents, there is a mention of Jain allegedly purchasing 200 bighas of land in Karala, Auchandi, Nizampur, Budham, north & north-west area of Delhi from FY 2010-11 to FY 2013-14. The investment in agricultural land was allegedly made out of proceeds of money laundered through paper companies, as mentioned.