Satyendar Jain's Jail Massage Is 'therapy' Says Kejriwal; BJP Asks 'corruption Therapy?'

'It was just physiotherapy,' said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal maintaining the 'treatment for injury' justification of Aam Aadmi Party over the imprisoned Satyendar Jain's video that is doing the rounds on social media. In the video from the Tihar Jail, Jain was seen lying on the bed and reading some papers while a man sitting next to him is seen massaging his legs.

"I just want to say that the Opposition is claiming that he was getting a massage done, and it is part of the VIP treatment. No, it is physiotherapy, the doctors had recommended him," said Kejriwal, adding, "Amit Shah while a Minister of Gujarat when went to jail, the kind of VIP treatment he got is not being given to Satyendar Jain in Delhi."

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain was advised physiotherapy by a hospital after he underwent two spinal surgeries following an injury in jail.

'This is corruption therapy...'

"This is not physiotherapy, this is corruption therapy. Which physiotherapist says he should watch TV, and which physiotherapist says he should drink mineral water, " said Shehzad Poonawalla, the official spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who on Sunday, along with other saffron party leaders had held a showdown in Delhi. They were carrying placards with 'AAP Ka Spa' pictures of Arvind Kejriwal massaging Jain. 'AAP could not make Delhi London but it surely made Thailand in Tihar', the placards read.

Dilli London Bani Nahi, Tihar bana Thailand pic.twitter.com/VZLrA8Pmz0 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Jain moved a special court seeking contempt action against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging that the Central agency leaked the video despite giving an undertaking in court. Special judge Vikas Dhulli issued a notice to the ED