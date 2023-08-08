Saurabh Bharadwaj Defends Raghav Chadha In Forgery Row, Says 'only Names Written'

Signatures of Members of Parliament (MPs) are not required in motion sent to the select committee said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj responding to the allegation against AAP MP Raghav Chadha that he forged the signatures of as many as five MPs suggesting their names in a motion sent to the select committee of the parliament. The controversy erupted yesterday (August 7) late in the night in the Rajya Sabha during the discussion on the Delhi ordinance Bill. RS Deputy Chairman responding to the forgery allegations announced a probe into the matter.

Raghav Chadha proposed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 be sent to a select committee for examination. Five MPs who claimed their names, signatures were added in the committee without their consent include S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin and Sudhanshu Trivedi of the BJP, M Thambidurai of the AIADMK and Sasmit Patra of the BJD.

AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "...Only the names are written while the signatures are not there on the motion which is sent to the select committee. No MP had his signature on it, be it real or forged...This statement in itself either by the Home Minister or MPs is false that Raghav Chadha forged signatures...For registering an FIR, you need to provide the forged document. There is no forgery involved...The BJP has a problem with Raghav Chadha asking questions. Just like Rahul Gandhi, there are efforts to finish the membership of Raghav Chadha..."

AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "...Only the names are written while the signatures are not there on the motion which is sent to the select committee. No MP had his signature on it, be it real or forged...This statement in itself is false that Raghav Chadha…"

Amit Shah’s statement in Rajya Sabha

Notably, BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani said, “It’s a big fraud, it’s a serious issue. It has to be looked into, investigated properly. This is a complete breach of privilege.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah: "Two members (BJD MP Sasmit Patra and BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi) are saying that they have not signed the motion (to be part of select committee) moved by AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Now it is a matter of investigation how the motion was signed."

Union Minister Amit Shah who was in the Rajya Sabha during the turn of events said, “Two members (BJD MP Sasmit Patra and BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi) are saying that they have not signed the motion (to be part of select committee) moved by AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Now it is a matter of investigation how the motion was signed,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on Delhi Services Bill.