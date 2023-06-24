Savarkar Made 'important Contribution' In History Of India: UP Deputy CM Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday praised the state secondary education board's decision to include the biography of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar in the school curriculum, saying he made an "important contribution" in the history of India.

Speaking to reporters here, Pathak alleged that the previous governments had erased the contribution of people like Savarkar.

"Savarkar has made an important contribution in the history of India," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad announced on Friday that biographies of 11 leaders, including Savarkar, India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji and tribal leader Birsa Munda, have been included in the moral education syllabus for classes 9 to 12.

To a question on the meeting of several opposition parties in Patna on Friday, Pathak charged that they were not bothered about the country. Whereas, for the BJP, the nation comes first, he said.

The senior BJP leader alleged that the opposition leaders are interested in "the chair (post)" and when they met, instead of holding a serious discussion, they talked about "marriage".

Pathak was taking a swipe at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, at a press conference after the meeting, nudging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get married.

Targeting Gandhi, the deputy chief minister said people have rejected him.

At the meeting in Patna, 17 opposition parties resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the BJP.