Savarkar Row Is Back In Karnataka After His Photo Is Installed Inside Hindalga Jail

A week after a massive row erupted between Congress and BJP legislators over the installation of six pictures of Veer Savarkar in the Karnataka assembly, another controversy has flared up over putting up his photo at the Hindalga Central Jail on December 29.

After Veer Savarkar’s poster was installed in the Hindalga Jail in the presence of state education minister BC Nagesh today, Congress questioned why the portrait was allowed inside the jail premises. It is important to note that VD Savarkar was housed in the Hindalga prison for 99 days in the year 1950. As a mark of tribute to the Hindu ideologue, pro-Hindutva groups have been demanding the installation of Savarkar's portrait in the prison.

Floral tributes paid to Veer Savarkar at Hindalga Jail

Minister Nagesh accompanied by party colleagues paid tributes to Veer Savarkar garlanding his photo, showering flowers on it, and chanting slogans. Pertinently, the freedom fighter was arrested on April 4, 1950, and detained in the Hindalga Jail on the eve of the arrival of Pakistani Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan. He was released 99 days later on July 13.

This comes after Congress staged a sit-in protest on Monday, December 19, outside the Vidhana Soudha with the portraits of several renowned personalities like Valmiki, Basavanna, Kanaka Dasa, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and many others. They were also protesting against the installation of VD Savarkar's portrait inside the assembly.

#BREAKING | Congress staging protest outside Karnataka Assembly after Veer Savarkar's picture was put up in assembly.

Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/jnVoL3MdnU — Republic (@republic) December 19, 2022

Karnataka Congress chief and MLA DK Shivakumar stated, "They want that our assembly proceedings should not take place. They want it disrupted. They brought this photo because we were going to raise the biggest corruption issues against them. They don't have any development agenda. They didn't discuss this matter with us before. Savarkar doesn’t belong to Karnataka, he’s a controversial figure and has done nothing for India's freedom movement. We want the portraits of heroes who belong to Karnataka like-- Valmiki, Kanaka Dasa, BR Ambedkar, APJ Abdul Kalam, and many more".

Image: Republic