Savarkar Row: Yediyurappa Jibes At Cong; Invokes Indira Gandhi's ‘son Of India’ remark

Amid the ongoing controversy over Veer Savarkar, senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa flagged off the Veer Savarkar Yatra in Mysuru on August 23 and jibed at the Congress, citing how Indira Gandhi had once called Savarkar a "remarkable son of India" and released stamps on his name.

Yediyurappa’s statement holds importance as during Independence Day in Shivamogga, a group of alleged Tipu Sultan followers attempted to remove Veer Savarkar’s poster leading to violence in the city. A youth was also stabbed in the incident, following which Congress leader Siddaramaiah had questioned the need to place Savarkar's poster in a "Muslim area".

Indira Gandhi's letter during Veer Savarkar's birth centenary

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had called Veer Savarkar a remarkable son of India in a letter dated May 20, 1980.

“Veer Savarkar’s daring defiance of the British Government has its own importance in the annals of our Freedom movement. I wish success to the plans to celebrate the birth centenary of the remarkable son of India," the former Prime Minister had writen in her letter.

Savarkar's words are still a 'guiding force for us’: BS Yediyurappa

Recalling that many Congress leaders and other political parties had come during the funeral ceremony after the demise of Veer Savarkar, Yediyurappa said, "His words are still a guiding force for us. It's our duty to walk the path he has forged. He's one of the most prominent freedom fighters in our country. Indira Gandhi had called him the remarkable son and issued stamps in his memory."

The BJP leader further stressed upon the need to dispel the myths around Veer Savarkar and highlighted the aim of the Yatra was to educate the people about the freedom fighter's struggles and successes. "It's our duty to educate people about his struggles and achievements and debunk misconceptions. This Rath yatra is a message to desh drohis and it's about his honour. I urge everyone to make this a huge success."

On the day (August 23) when the yatra was flagged off, BS Yediyurappa said he was saddened at the controversy over Veer Savarkar and that it was a privilege for him to kickstart the yatra. "It's an honour to kick start this rath yatra. On one side India is on the path to become a Vishwa Guru on the other side we are facing issues. Some incidents cause bad name to the country. I'm saddened by the controversy over Savarkar in Karnataka who was called veer Savarkar by Indira Gandhi," said BS Yediyurappa.

(Image: @venkaiahnaide/Twitter)