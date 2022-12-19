Savarkar's Grandson Accuses Congress Of Attacking Late Ideologue For 'political Gains'

A new controversy has erupted over Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also remembered as Veer Savarkar, whose pictures were installed today in Karnataka's Assembly hall. Irked by this move, members of the Congress party staged a sit-in protest inside the Assembly with portraits of Jawahar Lal Nehru, Valmiki, Basavanna, Kanaka Dasa, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Witnessing the outrage from the opposition, Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of Veer Savarkar slammed Congress and accused its members of attacking his grandfather for political gains.

'Congress attacking Savarkar for political gains'

"Time and again, Congress is using the name of Savarkar for their political gains since they have lost their power, they have started attacking Savarkar," Ranjit Savarkar said during an interview with Republic. "It is a matter of record that when Congress was in power during the Indira Gandhi regime, she had honoured Savarkar. So only because they are losing power, they are making use of Savarkar. And they are blaming that Savarkar," he added.

Ranjit Savarkar also dismissed the claims of Congress that his grandfather was a supporter of India's partition. Countering the Congress claims, he presented official documents regarding the British plan of dividing India and questioned why India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru accepted Louis Mountbatten's plan of partition and vouched for preponing the division by 11 months.

Agreeing that the protests by the Congress members are an attempt to keep Veer Savarkar's freedom movement contributions in the shadows, Ranjit Savarkar said that they are also "trying to hide the misdeeds of Nehru."

"All these things are coming up because of the (official) documents and Congress wants to hide these things from the people. So they keep blaming Savarkar," he added. He further advised the Congress to stop engaging in petty politics and start working for the people to win elections.

Earlier today, Karnataka Congress chief and MLA DK Shivakumar blamed the BJP for deliberately causing disruption by hanging Veer Savarkar's picture. "They brought this photo because we were going to raise the biggest corruption issues against them. They don't have any development agenda," Shivakumar said.