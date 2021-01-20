Savarkar's Photo In UP Assembly Gallery Sparks Row; Congress, SP Seek Removal

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) demanded removal of the portrait of Hindu ideologue Veer Savarkar from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Gallery that was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

In a letter to UP Vidhan Parishad chairman Ramesh Yadav, Congress MLC Deepak Singh sought immediate removal of Savarkar's photo from the gallery, terming it as an insult to all freedom fighters. Attacking the ruling party, Singh suggested that the portrait can instead be placed at the BJP office.

Asking BJP to learn from history, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said, the country is aware of how Savarkar "begged and apologized" to the British for his release. His picture in the Assembly gallery is an insult to great freedom fighters, Yadav added.

'Savarkar's portrait will not be removed'

On the other hand, CM Adityanath described Savarkar as a great freedom fighter who was awarded a life sentence twice for his contribution to the freedom struggle.

The Opposition's objection to Veer Savarkar is not new. Earlier too, Congress had strongly opposed BJP's demand for conferring Bharat Ratna to Savarkar. Now the Congress has raised objections about the portrait in the UP Legislative Council, although the BJP says that this photo has been placed to pay respect to Veer Savarkar and it will not be removed.

Born in 1883, in a Marathi Brahmin family, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is known for his vision of Hindu Rashtra (Hindu Nation) and Akhand Bharat (United India).

