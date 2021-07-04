'Save Punjab From Long Unbearable Power Cuts, Bills': SAD's Badal To CM Amarinder Singh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh blamed the previous state government led by SAD for the power crisis in the state. Asking that who stopped Amarinder Singh from scrapping the agreements in the last few years, Badal further asked the Punjab Chief Minister to do anything to save the people of the state from such power cuts.

.@capt_amarinder Re your new rant on SAD govt's power agreements, 4.5 yrs is a long time to scrap any agreement. Who stopped/stops ypu? Do anything but save Punjabis frm long unbearable power cuts & bills. But it seems U want to be remembered for "BIJLEE MEHANGI, BIJLEE GULL" 1/2 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) July 4, 2021

Remarking that the current government of Punjab has plunged the state into darkness, Sukhbir Badal said that 4.5 years is a long time to scrap any agreement, which was made by the previous state government. Not only this, Akali Dal chief also credited the previous SAD-BJP government for achieving a power surplus in 3 years.

Sukhbir Singh said, "Those who plunged Punjab into darkness are blaming power cuts on those who made the state power surplus. As PS Badal took over in 2007, Punjab was used to 16 hrs daily cuts. He took 3 yrs to make it power surplus-exactly the time u have taken to push it back into darkness."

These statements come after CM Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that the government would soon announce a legal strategy to counter the 'ill-conceived Power purchase agreement (PPA) signed by the Badals during their rule, which had put an 'atrociously unnecessary financial' burden on the state. "Of the 139 PPAs signed by the SAD-BJP Government, 17 were enough to cater to the state's full power demand. The remaining 122 for 1314 MWs of expensive power were inexplicably signed, putting an unnecessary financial burden on the state," he added.

Punjab Power Crisis: PSPCL issues statement

Earlier during the day, the Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) on the directions of CM Captain Amarinder Singh said that it is ensuring uninterrupted eight-hour electricity supply to farmers daily for paddy sowing even amidst the unprecedented demand hike across the domestic sector. Disclosing this, the Chief Managing Director (CMD) PSPCL, A Venu Prasad said that the topmost priority for the department is to fulfil the requirements of the agriculture sector in view of ongoing paddy operations and farmers across the state are being provided with a minimum of eight hours of power supply.

Citing data of electricity time supplied to agriculture operations on Saturday, July 3, the CMD said that average supply hours for Border Zone comprising Gurdaspur, Sub Amritsar and Taran Tarn was 12.4 hours, while Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahar districts of the North Zone received an average 10.3 hours of supply on the same day.

"Similarly, farmers of Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Ropar and Mohali districts that form the South Zone got on an average 9.6 hours of electricity supply during the same period", a department spokesperson said. As per the official release by PSPCL, areas of Bathinda, Faridkot, Muktsar Sahib and Ferozpur got 8.9 hours average supply.

Power crisis in Punjab

The Punjab government on Thursday, July 1, reduced the timings of government offices and ordered a cut down on power supply to high energy-consuming industries as the electricity demand in the state soared to over 14,000 MW a day. On Wednesday, June 30, the power demand peaked at 14,142 MW against the supply of 12,842 MW, leaving a gap of 1,300 MW, an official of the state-owned power utility PSPCL had said. So far, there is no decision on banning the use of air conditioners (ACs) in government offices, which will function from 8 am to 2 pm from Friday, July 2, till further orders, an official spokesperson said. The spokesperson said Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh appealed to all government offices to make judicious use of electricity, adding that the situation is dire as the peak demand in the state has touched a whopping 14,500 MW.

