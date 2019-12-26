The Debate
Savitribai Phule Quits Congress, 'will Float New Party' Declares The Former BJP MP

Politics

Former BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule who resigned from party an year ago and a joined Congress has now resigned from Congress

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
bjp

Almost a year after resigning from the BJP over disagreements with the top party leadership, former MP and a  leader from Uttar Pradesh Savitri Bai Phule has now resigned from Congress. Phule has said that she is resigning from the party as her voice was not heard. She also announced that she will form a new party. 

A year ago, Phule who was a BJP MP resigned from the primary membership of the party. Phule had won from Bahraich constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to the media, she had said, "BJP is trying to create divisions in society. I can go to any extent to raise our voices on December 23. I have given my resignation. I will remain a member of Lok Sabha. I am a social worker and I work for the Dalit people and our community. " She is known to be one of the prominent Dalit face of the BJP.  

Published:
