SBI Circular On Pregnant Women's Recruitment Invokes CPI's Ire; 'undermines Women Rights'

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Friday wrote a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, drawing her attention to a recent circular of the SBI which laid down guidelines for the recruitment of pregnant women. In his letter, the Rajya Sabha MP demanded the immediate withdrawal of Circular (CDO/P&HRD-IR/81/2021-22) issued by the State Bank of India saying that "it undermines women's rights."

"It appears that under the garb of empowering women, the new guidelines which consider pregnant women who are 3 months and above as being temporarily unfit for appointment, are in fact arbitrarily discriminating against them. This policy fails to consider the interests of working women and will cause further discrimination in the workspace," the letter read.

"Women are constantly subjected to arbitrary policies that are rooted in patriarchal mindsets. It is appalling that a Government-run back is not only reinforcing such stereotypes but actively contributing to their creation," it added.

Demanding the immediate withdrawal of the circular, Binoy Viswamn said that such guidelines were 'undemocratic, arbitrary and prejudiced.'

Insulting Pregnancy is a crime towards mother https://t.co/f8T0mLLVpC is a discrimination against https://t.co/inBMuXH5PB guidelines in this regard is anti-constitutional. Finance Minister should intervene and withdraw the discriminatory circular with immediate effect. — Binoy Viswam (@BinoyViswam1) January 28, 2022

'Woman more than 3 months pregnant unfit': SBI

On January 12, the State Bank of India revised its guidelines saying that a woman candidate who was more than 3 months pregnant would not be considered for a job. In its circular, the bank stated that a pregnant woman may be allowed to join within four months after the delivery of the child. The bank's previous policy allowed the appointment of a woman up to 6 months in her pregnancy given that she could produce a medical certificate that her employment at the stage would not interfere with her pregnancy or cause a miscarriage.

"In case of pregnancy which is less than 3 months, the candidate will be considered fit. However, if pregnancy is more than 3 months, she will be considered temporarily unfit and she may be allowed to join within 4 months after delivery of the child," the revised guidelines read.