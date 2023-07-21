SBSP's Abbas Ansari Faces Mounting Troubles As Charges To Be Framed In Arms License Case

Abbas Ansari, the MLA son of notorious SBSP politician Mukhtar Ansari in Uttar Pradesh, is about to encounter escalating troubles as charges will be framed against him on August 1. The charges stem from an alleged case of fraudulently purchasing several firearms using a single arms license. The application to absolve Abbas Ansari from these charges has been firmly rejected, leaving him to face the legal consequences in the MP/MLA Special Court next month.

The trouble began when the then-in-charge of Mahanagar police station, Ashok Singh, filed an FIR against the MLA on October 12, 2019. The FIR alleged that Ansari had secured a gun license in Lucknow and subsequently transferred it to Delhi, where he made multiple firearm purchases. Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against him on December 24, 2020.

I-T department questions Mukhtar Ansari

In a parallel development, Mukhtar Ansari, the father of Abbas Ansari, found himself in the crosshairs of the Income Tax Department. On Thursday, Mukhtar Ansari, who turned from a mafia lord to a politician, was interrogated by the authorities for more than eight hours at Banda Jail, sources said. The interrogation focused on Benami properties, with a total of 23 properties worth 125 crores under investigation in various cities, including Lucknow and Ghazipur. Notably, Benami properties are those where the real beneficiary is not the individual in whose name the property is registered, often used to conceal illicit gains or assets.

The scrutiny from the Income Tax Department extends beyond Mukhtar Ansari, as his wife was also summoned for questioning. The investigation by the I-T department adds to the mounting legal challenges faced by the five-time former MLA, who is currently held in a jail in Banda, Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate is probing him on money laundering charges, further complicating his legal situation. Ansari faces as many as 49 criminal cases that have been booked against him and his aides on charges of land grabbing, murder and extortion.

(With inputs from agencies)