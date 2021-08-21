As the Government of India ramps up efforts to evacuate its citizens from war-ravaged Afghanistan, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar has a bizarre take on the situation. Speaking to reporters on the evacuation progress on Saturday, he said that all the citizens who have been 'kicked out' by the Taliban can return to India, as it is their only safe haven.

The SBSP chief further stated that it was their 'fault' for having moved to the war-torn country when they could have invested in India itself.

"It is the fault of the people who went out of India. Being an Indian why did you go to other nations? You take money from our country and helping other countries to develop. It is wrong. All the Indians who went to Afghanistan to get kicked can come here. You won’t get kicked here," said OP Rajbhar.

He went on to allege that the ruling BJP is helping businessmen like Nirav Modi to 'run away with money' instead of investing in India. These are the people who rob the nation, stated Rajbhar.

Govt evacuates Indians in Kabul

The Ministry of External Affairs has been carrying out a massive rescue operation for all Indians stranded in Kabul amid mounting violence and chaos, following the Taliban siege. The IAF evacuated 200 Indian citizens from the war-torn nation till August 17, in two sorties of IAF's C-17 Globemaster. On Saturday, IAF C-130J transport aircraft took off from Kabul with over 85 Indians. Another IAF plane - a C-17 is reportedly on standby and is expected to take off for an evacuation mission from Kabul soon.

Indian government officials are assisting in the evacuation of Indian citizens on the ground in Kabul, ANI reported. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had also affirmed the nation's commitment to safely bring back Indian citizens from terror-torn Kabul.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the evacuation process of Indians and the steps taken to ensure the safety of Sikhs and Hindus stranded in Afghanistan. Additionally, the Government has also opened E-visas for all Afghan nationals, irrespective of their religion.