SC Advocate Brijesh Kalappa Resigns From Congress; Cites 'lack Of Energy & Enthusiasm'

Amid major exits from the Congress party in the past few days, Brijesh Kalappa, Congress leader and Supreme Court advocate on Wednesday resigned from the Congress party claiming his “lack of energy and enthusiasm” towards the Indian National Congress

Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa in a Facebook post penned down a note on Wednesday, which read, “At the outset, I wish to offer my heartfelt thanks to you for the several opportunities you provided to me. If I am recognized as a familiar face in all parts of this extraordinarily large nation today, it is indeed thanks to your patronage. It is again thanks to your blessings that I was appointed as Legal Advisor to the Government of Karnataka with the rank of Minister.”

“I have been representing the Congress party on Hindi, English, and Kannada channels since the UPA years in 2013- for almost a decade and have clocked 6497 debates so far. Besides, the Congress party has been regularly assigning Political work to me which I have performed to the best of my satisfaction," the note further read.

I have done my very best at all times: Brijesh Kalappa

While speaking about TV debates, Brijesh Kalappa further said, "I have done my very best at all times and have never ever appeared without adequate preparation for any debate. Even at the worst of times for the Congress party in the aftermath of 2014 and 2019 debacles, I have never felt enervated and lacking in energy and enthusiasm."

Congress leader and Supreme Court Advocate Brijesh Kalappa went on to say, “But, in the recent past, I have been finding myself lacking in passion, I believe my own performance has been listless and perfunctory. It is under these circumstances that I am left with little option but to resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and to end an association that began in 1997.”

Earlier on May 27, Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa raked up a controversy by commenting on BJP leader KS Eshwarappa’s ‘bring back Temples’ comment. Eshwarappa has said that ‘all 36,000 temples will be brought back to the Hindus.’ The Congress leader has slammed the BJP leader’s comment on temples.

It's pertinent to note the grand old party, in the last few days saw many seasoned leaders leaving the party, which includes former Union minister Kapil Sibal, former Punjab PCCC Sunil Jakhar, and former Gujarat Congress president, Hardik Patel.