SC Agrees To Urgently Hear Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's Plea Against Bail Rejection

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court agreed to urgently list Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's plea challenging the rejection of his bail plea in a money laundering case. Making an urgent mention of the matter before an SC bench headed by CJI NV Ramana, Congress MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal pointed out that the ED is taking action in a transaction that took place 22 years ago. Moreover, he added, "The PMLA came into place in 2005 and the transaction is prior to 2000". However, the bench did not specify when the matter will be listed.

In its order dismissing the NCP MLA's bail application, the Bombay High Court had ruled, "In the present case, there is no dispute on the factual aspect that custody order is passed by the competent Court of jurisdiction, i.e the Special Court and secondly, merely because the order is against the Petitioner, it cannot be termed as patently illegal or suffers from non-application of mind. In our opinion, this twin test is duly applied in the present matter". At the same time, the bench clarified that it has not recorded any findings on the evidence collected by the ED at this stage.

Nawab Malik's arrest in money laundering case

Nawab Malik was arrested at 2.45 pm on February 23 by the ED which alleged that he was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This came after Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar allegedly revealed certain facts about his sister Haseena Parkar's involvement in usurping high-valued properties of innocent citizens in Mumbai. The ED alleged that Munira Plumber's prime property in Kurla, the present market value of which is Rs.300 crore, was usurped by the NCP leader through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. - a company purportedly owned by his family members.

As per the ED, this was done in connivance with Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan. Subsequently, a special PMLA court remanded him to ED custody. Most importantly, it held that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations are well-founded under PMLA. He will continue to languish in the Arthur Road Jail at least till April 18 after the ED extended his remand. While the Maha Vikas Aghadi has dubbed the ED action as political vendetta and refused to seek his resignation, it distributed his portfolios to other Ministers.