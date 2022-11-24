SC Asks For Govt Files On EC's Appointment; 'Nothing To Fear If There Is No Hanky-panky'

In a key development, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to produce the files related to the appointment of Arun Goel as the new Election Commissioner. A Constitution bench of the SC comprising Justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar was hearing pleas seeking an independent mechanism to appoint Election Commissioners. Working as the Secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Goel took voluntary retirement on November 18 and was appointed as the EC a day later. This post was lying vacant since May when Rajiv Kumar was elevated as the Chief Election Commissioner.

During the hearing on Wednesday, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan took umbrage at the fact that he had filed an interim application against appointments to the EC while the SC is hearing the matter. Moreover, he expressed apprehension that the proper procedure hadn't been followed while granting VRS to Goel. Maintaining that there was no design behind the appointment as claimed by Bhushan, Advocate General R Venkataramani objected to the EC's appointment being juxtaposed in the current case. However, the SC observed that it wanted to know what mechanism was followed by appointing Goel.

Justice Joseph stated, "We heard the case last Thursday. At that stage, Mr. Bhushan said there is an interim application. Then the next hearing takes place yesterday. Therefore, we would like you to produce the files relating to the appointment of this officer. So that if you are in the right as you claim, that there is no hanky-panky, then there is nothing to fear". Thus, the Centre will have to produce the files on Thursday.

Centre against judicial intervention

Earlier, the Constitution Bench opined that people manning the Election Commission should be able to act 'independently' even if it comes to taking on the PM. Moreover, it stressed that the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners should be "procedure-based and transparent". On its part, the Centre argued that if there is no law prescribing the procedure for the appointment of the CEC and the ECs, this aspect can only be addressed by the Parliament and not through judicial intervention.