SC Cancelling Ashish Mishra's Bail In Lakhimpur Case 'a Ray Of Light In The Dark': RJD

After the Supreme Court on Monday struck down the Allahabad High Court's order and cancelled the bail of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) welcomed the decision, calling it "a ray of light in the dark".

The Supreme Court, overturning the Allahabad HC order earlier, had said that it is not sustainable and observed that the victims were not given any audience while hearing the bail plea of Ashish Mishra and sent the matter back to the HC.

'Judgment is like a ray of light in the dark': RJD's Manoj Jha

RJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP, Prof Manoj Jha, talking about the SC order, said, "Teni's bail was cancelled as the SC was of the view that the bail can give him an opportunity to affect the ongoing probe. This judgment is like a ray of light in the dark. The Supreme Court said that he (Ashish Mishra) staying free may affect the ongoing probe. I think this decision should be viewed from that point of view."

When asked whether taking or getting bail is a part of the legal process, Jha cited the fodder scam, in which RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is convicted and said there is a legal process in taking bail.

"This is a selective approach of those who refer to the legal process for taking bail. In our case (Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam), it becomes difficult to get bail. Justice is equal for all. There should not be a separate law for the common man and something else for the privileged," he said.

The Supreme Court bench earlier on Monday, April 18, headed by CJI NV Ramana set aside the Allahabad HC order which granted bail to Mishra.

Lakhimpur Kheri incident

A total of eight people, including four farmers died during the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, where protests erupted ahead of the visit of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Ashish Mishra is a prime accused in the case, where he is alleged to have been responsible for the death of four farmers who were mowed down by an SUV during the violence.

(Image: ANI/PTI)