SC Commission Issues Notice To Bengal Chief Secretary Over TMC Neta's Insulting Remark

A few hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation met the Scheduled Cast (SC) Commission in Delhi on Monday, sources have informed Republic Media Network that the SC Commission has now issued a notice to Bengal Chief Secretary. This latest update comes after the saffron party earlier during the day took up the matter of female Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Sujata Mondal during her election campaign called the Scheduled Caste people of the state "beggars".

SC Commission Chairman Vijay Sampla on his meeting with BJP leaders

Speaking about the meeting which took place between him and the BJP leaders on Monday morning, SC Commission Chairman Vijay Sampla said that a BJP delegation had come to submit a memorandum against the TMC candidate who had insulted the Scheduled Caste community during her campaign.

Vijay Sampla had said, "A memorandum has been submitted. Following this, a notice will be sent to West Bengal Chief Secretary, DG, CEC and state Election Commission."

Stating that the person who created the Indian constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, Sampla said that given what the politicians are saying about the Scheduled Caste and other deprived communities these days is highly condemnable. All of this comes after, BJP had moved to the EC against Trinamool Congress candidate Sujata Mondal who was heard calling the Scheduled Caste voters “beggars by nature” in a video clip.

BJP delegation meets ECI; demands strong action against TMC for insulting SC community

Earlier on Sunday, the saffron party delegation led by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had met the EC officials in Delhi and demanded strong action against CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC for allegedly insulting the SC community in the poll-bound state. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was accompanied by party leaders Dushyant Gautam, Hans Raj Hans, Sunita Duggal, Bhola Singh, and Om Pathak.

While speaking about the meeting with the ECI, Naqvi had said that a female TMC leader clearly violated the Model code of conduct and the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and BJP demand strong action against the leader and her party.

"We met the Election Commission regarding an important and serious issue which is Trinamool Congress' mentality towards marginalised communities in India. The nation knows about how the TMC has been doing the political exploitation of marginalised communities," said Naqvi.

Calling it a violation of the Model code of conduct and representation of the People Act, 1951, the Union Minister said that this shows the thinking of not just the TMC candidate but also the party. He said, "We have requested a strong case against the leader and CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC party."

West Bengal elections

Phase-4 of West Bengal elections concluded on Saturday and some of the key constituencies were Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, 5 in Alipurduar, and 9 in Cooch Behar.

The first phase of West Bengal elections concluded with a voter turnout of 82 per cent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 per cent and, the fourth phase concluded with a voter turnout of 78.47 per cent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

(Image: PTI, Twitter-@vijaysamplabjp, @ECI)