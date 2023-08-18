The Supreme Court on Friday, August 18, held Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Member of Parliament (MP) Prabhunath Singh guilty in a double murder case, reversing his acquittal by a lower court. The apex court has ordered the DGP and Chief Secretary of Bihar to produce Prabhunath Singh before it on September 1, the same day when the court will take a decision on Singh’s quantum of sentence.

"Other accused were acquitted while Prabhunath Singh has been found guilty by the Supreme Court. DGP and Chief Secretary of Bihar asked to present Prabhunath Singh physically in the court on September 1," said Abhay Kumar, victim's lawyer on conviction of former RJD MP Prabhunath Singh.

Ex-MP Prabhunath Singh’s conviction came in connection with the murder of Rajendra Rai (18) and Daroga Rai (47) near a polling booth in Bihar’s Chhapra in March 1995. The two were shot dead.

Giving its verdict, the Supreme Court said that there was enough evidence to prove Prabhunath Singh’s involvement.

A Patna court in December 2008 acquitted Prabhunath Singh citing lack of evidence. Following the lower court’s verdict, Patna High Court in 2012 upheld the acquittal. However, the High Court transferred the double murder case from Chhapra after Rajendra Rai’s brother challenged the acquittal in the Supreme Court and alleged that witnesses were being threatened and influenced.

Singh is currently serving life imprisonment in connection with the murder of legislator Ashok Singh in 1995. A trial court in 2017 found the ex-MP guilty in the murder of Ashok Singh, who defeated him in the 1995 Bihar Assembly polls.

Prabhunath Singh, a three-time JD(U) MP from Bihar's Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat, joined the RJD and contested the bypolls from Maharajganj. Singh represented the Masrakh Assembly constituency from 1985 to 1995, and the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar from 1998 to 2009. In 2013, he won the bypoll as RJD candidate and remained as MP until 2014.