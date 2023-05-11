SC Delivers Verdict In Shiv Sena Case, Big Win For Eknath Shinde Govt; Here Are Top Quotes

A constitution bench of the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the Shiv Sena case on Thursday, May 11 in favour of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction. The top court ruled that it cannot disqualify the current state government and reinstate Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister since the latter had chosen to resign instead of going for a floor test.

The judgment came in connection with the rule on a batch of petitions including one of the petitions filed by Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray seeking to disqualify 16 MLAs from the Shinde faction who rebelled against then Shiv Sena that led the party to split and caused the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Here are the top quotes of the Supreme Court bench in the Shiv Sena case

1. The top court said that since Thackeray had resigned without facing the floor test, the Governor was justified in inviting Shinde to form the government. "The Governor was not justified in calling upon Mr Thackeray to prove his majority on the floor of the House because he did not have reasons based on objective material before him to reach the conclusion that Mr Thackeray had lost the confidence of the House,” the court said.

2. The Supreme Court said that the Governor's decision to call Eknath Shinde to be sworn in as Chief Minister was correct. "Status quo ante cannot be restored as Thackeray did not face the floor test and tendered his resignation. Hence, the Governor was justified in administering oath to Shinde with the support of the largest party BJP."

3. Speaking about the decision, the bench comprising Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha, said, "No faction or a group can argue that they constitute the original party in defence of the disqualification proceedings. The defence of split is no longer available under the tenth schedule. The defence must be found within the tenth schedule as it currently stands."

4. The Apex Court said that there is a difference between a party not supporting the government and some political parties getting dissatisfied. "Even if it is assumed that MLAs wanted to leave the government, it was only dissatisfaction portrayed. There is a difference between a party not supporting government and members of some political party being unhappy."

5. The bench stated, "To hold that it is the legislative party which appoints the whip will mean severance of the umbilical chord with the political party. It means group of MLAs can disconnect from the political party. Whip-appointed political party is crucial for tenth schedule."