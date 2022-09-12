SC Dismisses OPS Plea Against Madras HC Order To Handover AIADMK HQ Keys To EPS

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petition of AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) against the Madurai bench of Madras High Court order approving the validity of the appointment of Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the party's interim general secretary and handing over the keys of AIADMK headquarters to him. The OPS camp earlier on September 8 urged the Tamil Nadu DGP to prevent Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) from entering the party headquarters in Chennai.

Earlier on July 11, the AIADMK headquarters was locked and sealed by the Revenue Divisional Officer after clashes broke between the OPS and EPS factions. While both leaders approached the Madras High Court against this action, the court directed the RDO to hand over the keys of the AIADMK headquarters to EPS. Following the order, OPS moved the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court's verdict.

AIADMK leadership tussle

Earlier on July 11, EPS was elected as the interim General Secretary of AIADMK, ushering in a new chapter in the party's 50-year history. However, a single-judge bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justice G Jayachandran ruled in favour of OPS restoring the dual leadership in the party. He had questioned the legality and violation of bylaws in convening the AIADMK General Council meeting dated July 11 in which he was expelled and EPS was elected interim general secretary.

Notably, on June 23, the AIADMK in its General Council meeting expelled Panneerselvam from the party and appointed EPS as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK. Following OPS's plea, the Madras High Court directed to conduct a fresh meeting of the AIADMK General Council.

On August 17, the Madras High Court ordered in favour of OPS and instructed the AIADMK to hold a fresh election at the General Council meeting and instructed the party to put a stay on the resolutions taken in the previous meeting where the dual leadership structure was struck down by the AIADMK.