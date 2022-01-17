SC Hopes WB Assembly Speaker Will Decide Within Two Weeks On Issue Of Disqualification Of Mukul Roy

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed hope that the West Bengal Assembly Speaker will decide within two weeks a plea seeking disqualification of Mukul Roy, who defected to the TMC from the BJP after the state polls.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B V Nagarathna adjourned the matter to the second week of February.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Assembly Speaker, urged the bench to post the matter for hearing in the third week of February as it would be impractical to put a tight deadline.

The apex court, however, adjourned the petition for hearing to the second week of February, and said that it expects a decision by that time.

"We will give them two weeks. List it for the second week of February. In the meanwhile please ensure it is completed, we are not saying that in the order," the bench observed.

The apex court was hearing two separate appeals filed by West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee and its Secretary and the Returning Officer against the Calcutta High Court's order.

The high court had asked Banerjee to take a decision on the petition for disqualification of Roy as a member of the House by October 7.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition, on June 17 had filed the petition before the Speaker seeking Roy's disqualification.

Ambika Roy, BJP MLA of the state, had moved the high court in July challenging Roy's election as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and prayed for nomination of an opposition member to the post as per tradition.

