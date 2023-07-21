SC Issues Notice To Gujarat Govt, MLA Purnesh Modi On Rahul's Plea In ‘Modi Surname Case’

The Supreme Court on Friday (July 21) issued notice to the Gujarat government and others over a plea moved by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court order which refused to stay his conviction in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. While hearing the matter, the apex court also issued notice to the complainant and Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi. The apex court posted the matter for August 4.

A bench of justice BR Gavai and PK Mishra heard Rahul’s pleaDuring the hearing, Justice Gavai stated that his father was associated with Congress and his brother is a member of the party and asked if anyone has any objection to him, hearing the matter. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Rahul Gandhi, and Mahesh Jethmalani appearing for the complainant, expressed their no objection to Justice Gavai hearing the matter.

The apex court, on July 18, had posted the hearing of the plea moved by Rahul seeking a stay on his conviction in the defamation case to July 21. Abhishek Manu Singhvi had mentioned the matter before the apex court for urgent hearing.

In the apex court, the Congress leader in his appeal stated that if the Gujarat High Court verdict is not stayed, it would contribute to the systematic, repetitive emasculation of democratic institutions and the consequent strangulation of democracy which would be gravely detrimental to the political climate and future of India.

Gujarat HC dismisses Rahul's relief plea

He was disqualified as a Member of Parliament from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala on March 24, 2023, after a Gujarat session court convicted him and sentenced two-year imprisonment over a defamation case filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

The Gujarat High Court had on July 7 dismissed his plea seeking a stay on the conviction in the defamation case. While dismissing his plea, the High Court observed that "purity in politics" is the need of the hour.

A stay on his conviction could have paved the way for his reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP but he failed to get any relief from either the sessions court or the Gujarat High Court.