'SC Order On Mahadeyi A Blow To Goa,' Says Opposition Leader Digambar Kamat

Amid the ongoing Mahadeyi river dispute between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra, Goa Assembly's leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Monday slammed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led State government and explained that the Supreme Court's order in the conflict is another fall back for Goa due to blunders of the BJP government in Goa.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kamat called the SC decision to allow Karnataka to carry out the work as permitted by the Centre to be a big blow to Goa.

The @goacm statement makes it clear that the Supreme Court has not stayed the implementation of Mhadei Tribunal Award & infact allowed Karnataka to carry out works as per permissions given by Central Government. Another blow to Goa due to blunders of @BJP4Goa Govt. #MhadeiJagor — Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) March 2, 2020

He also spoke about how the Opposition in Goa raised strong objections to the permissions granted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to Karnataka for the Kalasa Bhandura Project.

"Unfortunately the State government tried to ridicule our concerns and downplayed the serious apprehensions raised by us. Today, the Supreme Court has in a way endorsed our fear about Karnataka starting the work on diversion of water from Mahadeyi," the statement said.

"The Central government has already granted permissions to Karnataka and it will hardly take any time for them to prepare DPR and get it approved as the Central Government is in connivance with the Karnataka government," it added.

Goa CM Sawant issues clarification on Supreme Court's order

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Monday took to his official Twitter handle and spoke about Supreme Court's clarification on not allowing Karnataka to start work on the project.

Sawant's tweet read as, "On an application for appropriate orders made by the State of Goa, the Hon'ble Supreme Court clarifies that the interim order dated 17/4/2014 continues to be in operation and no work can be started by Karnataka in implementation of the award without all permissions from central government and without preparing a detailed project report (DPR)."

(With ANI inputs)