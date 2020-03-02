The Debate
'SC Order On Mahadeyi A Blow To Goa,' Says Opposition Leader Digambar Kamat

Politics

Goa Assembly's Opposition leader Digambar Kamat stated that SC order on the dispute is a set back for Goa. He also slammed the state BJP government

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai |
Mahadeyi

Amid the ongoing Mahadeyi river dispute between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra, Goa Assembly's leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Monday slammed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led State government and explained that the Supreme Court's order in the conflict is another fall back for Goa due to blunders of the BJP government in Goa.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kamat called the SC decision to allow Karnataka to carry out the work as permitted by the Centre to be a big blow to Goa. 

READ | Mahadayi dispute: Digambar Kamat lashes out at Goa CM for leaving the state 'high & dry'

He also spoke about how the Opposition in Goa raised strong objections to the permissions granted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to Karnataka for the Kalasa Bhandura Project.

"Unfortunately the State government tried to ridicule our concerns and downplayed the serious apprehensions raised by us. Today, the Supreme Court has in a way endorsed our fear about Karnataka starting the work on diversion of water from Mahadeyi," the statement said.

"The Central government has already granted permissions to Karnataka and it will hardly take any time for them to prepare DPR and get it approved as the Central Government is in connivance with the Karnataka government," it added.

READ | Congress leader Digambar Kamat slams Goa CM over Mhadei, says 'Govt should act sensibly'

Goa CM Sawant issues clarification on Supreme Court's order

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Monday took to his official Twitter handle and spoke about Supreme Court's clarification on not allowing Karnataka to start work on the project.

Sawant's tweet read as, "On an application for appropriate orders made by the State of Goa, the Hon'ble Supreme Court clarifies that the interim order dated 17/4/2014 continues to be in operation and no work can be started by Karnataka in implementation of the award without all permissions from central government and without preparing a detailed project report (DPR)."

READ | Mhadei river conflict: Centre issues notification seeks to implement tribunal's decision

READ | Mahadayi Dispute: Goa govt files an application in SC seeking stay over the final award

(With ANI inputs) 

Published:
