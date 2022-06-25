SC Order Proves There Was No Conspiracy Regarding 2002 Gujarat Riots: Assam CM Himanta

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict that upheld SIT (Special Investigation Team)'s clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots case, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the top court's judgement proves that there was no conspiracy.

He stated that the then-Gujarat government did its best to contain the riots. The Assam CM also asked those who ran campaigns against PM Modi to apologise.

"The Supreme Court order clearly states that there was no conspiracy. Gujarat government did their best to combat the outbreak at that point of time. I think many people have got the answer from the Supreme Court verdict. They must now regret and apologise for the campaign they have launched against PM Modi for so long," Himanta Biswa Sarma contended.

SC upholds clean chit to PM Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots case

Zakia, the wife of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri had filed a petition in the SC in 2018. Jafri was one of 68 persons slain at Ahmedabad's Gulberg Society on February 28, 2002, a day after a Sabarmati Express coach was burned at Godhra, killing 59 people and sparking rioting in Gujarat.

The apex court on Friday upheld the SIT clean chit to Modi and 63 others in the 2002 riots case, rejecting a plea by Zakia against the closure report filed by the SIT in 2012.

The Supreme Court ruled, "After cogitating over the matter, we uphold the decision of the Magistrate in accepting the stated final report dated 8.2.2012 submitted by the SIT, as it is and rejecting the protest petition filed by the appellant. We do not countenance the submission of the appellant regarding infraction of rule of law in the matter of investigation and the approach of the Magistrate and the High Court in dealing with the final report. 92. Accordingly, we hold that this appeal is devoid of merits and resultantly, deserves to be dismissed in the aforementioned terms."