‘SC Order Should Not Be Bulldozed’: Brinda Karat At Jahangirpuri Amid Demolition Drive

CPIM leader Brinda Karat reached the demolition spot as the NDMC (North Delhi Municipal Corporation) continued the anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi, despite the Supreme Court order to maintain the status-quo on the demolition drive. Security officials deployed at the site asked Brinda Karat to vacate the demolition site and not create any issues as they are here on official orders.

"At 10:45 am, the SC gave the order to maintain the status quo on the demolition drive, I have come here for the implementation of the order", CPIM leader Brinda Karat told reporters.

"The law and the constitution have been bulldozed by illegal demolitions. At least the Supreme Court & its order should not be bulldozed", she added.

While Congress has opposed an anti-encroachment drive announced by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. The grand old party raised its voice over the matter and questioned why doesn't the Centre back India and run bulldozers on infrastructures built by China in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre over price hikes and unemployment and commented that the government should 'run bulldozer on people's problem' rather than generating 'hatred and panic'.

Apex Court stops demolition drive

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court stopped the anti-encroachment drive by authorities in the Jahangirpuri area. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered status quo in the present situation and said the petition would be listed before an appropriate bench.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a petition against the special joint encroachment removal action of civic bodies including the NDMC and the PWD and said “a completely unauthorised and unconstitutional demolition” has been ordered.

Anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

The NDMC commenced a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday. There is a heavy police presence in the area to provide security to the officials of the civic agency and senior police officers are personally present on the spot to focus on the law and order situation. The demolition drive assumes significance as it comes days after 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in this area.

(Image: ANI)