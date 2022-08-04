Last Updated:

SC Quashes Madras HC 2018 Order For CBI Probe Against Ex-Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

On Wednesday, SC set aside a 2018 Madras HC order for a CBI investigation over corruption allegations in awarding road contracts then Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court set aside a 2018 Madras High Court order for a CBI investigation over corruption allegations in awarding road contracts in the state highways department by then Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli directed the high court to decide the complaint against Palaniswami without being influenced by earlier observations or orders passed in this matter.

SC axes Madras HC order for CBI probe against EPS 

The DMK leader alleged irregularities and corruption in the award of road contracts and accused Palaniswami of abusing his power and allotting projects worth ₹3,500 crore to his relatives and others. However, DVAC gave a clean chit to the then CM EPS.

After taking note of the plea of DMK leader R S Bharathi against Palaniswami, the high court on October 12, 2018, passed the order transferring the probe on his complaint of tender irregularities to the CBI for a “fair, reasonable and transparent probe”. The Madras court transferred the probe to CBI after recording its dissatisfaction with the report filed by the state’s directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC). 

Palaniswami then moved to the apex court against the high court order which was stayed. In his appeal before the top court, EPS claimed that the high court passed the order wrongly without giving him an opportunity to defend himself.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image: PTI)

