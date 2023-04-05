SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Alleging Misuse Of CBI & ED; Opposition Left Red-faced

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition filed by 14 opposition parties, led by the Indian National Congress, alleging “arbitrary use” of central probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Opposition parties had alleged arbitrary use of central agencies against opposition leaders and had asked for directions to agencies to strictly comply with the laid down guidelines for arrest and bail proceedings.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi claimed that there had been a six-fold increase in the cases of CBI and ED during this government.

"885 prosecution complaints have been filed. Conviction is only 23. From 2004 to 2014.. roughly half were investigated," Singhvi said. In reply, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the rate of conviction in India is abysmally low.

Singhvi said that from 2014 to 2022, ED has probed 121 political leaders, of which 95 percent are from the opposition. "For CBI, 124 leaders probed and 108 are the opposition," he said.

'Will not entertain': CJI Opposition plea

The court said that laying down general guidelines without having relation to the facts of a case will be dangerous.

The bench headed by CJI, which also included Justices P S Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, said, "You want that in cases of punishment up to 7 years if the conditions are not being violated, then there should be no arrest. If there is no case like child abuse or rape, then there should be no arrest. How can we say that? If this has to be done then it is the work of the legislature, we cannot make separate guidelines for the politicians."

The CJI asked how can such a demand be considered. "Something wrong is happening with someone, for that the doors of the court are there, we are sitting here! He can come. We are sitting to listen. We will not entertain this," he added.

The red-faced opposition later withdraws the plea. "You please come back to us when you have an individual criminal case or group of cases," the bench said.

Besides the Congress, the parties that are part of the joint move are AAP, RJD, BRS, DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), Trinamool Congress, JMM, CPI(M), CPI, Samajwadi Party, JD(U) and the J&K National Conference.