SC Refuses To Hear Plea Seeking Postponement Of Bihar Elections

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a plea seeking the postponement of the Bihar Assembly Elections amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, saying that they were 'not inclined' to hear the petition. The top court's bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan refused to interfere in the matter, giving the liberty to petitioner Ajay Kumar to put forth the matter before the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"We are not inclined to hear the petition," the bench said to which petitioner, Ajay Kumar requested the Court to grant him the opportunity to withdraw his plea and make a representation before the ECI. The liberty to make a representation before the ECI was granted by the apex court that noted that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) will take care of all such issues.

During the proceedings, the petitioner had appealed that a similar petition was dismissed earlier but given the situation on the ground it was still not safe to hold the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections. The bench, however, refused to hear the plea saying that it can't pass such deferment orders.

Bihar Assembly Elections schedule out

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for the Bihar assembly elections on Friday in a press conference in New Delhi. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said that the polls for the 243-member legislative assembly will be held in three phases.

Bihar will vote in 3 phases - First, on October 28, Second on October 3 and the third on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10, the Election Commission announced.

Sunil Arora announced that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) stands enforced with this announcement. The Commission has already made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of MCC guidelines, he said.

(With Agency Inputs)

