The Supreme Court headed by CJI NV Ramana refused to list the petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena for hearing on Monday. This came despite the fact that 4 orders of the SC had previously directed the matters to be listed on July 11. Appearing before the apex court, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal argued for an early hearing citing that Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar is scheduled to take up the disqualification petitions of Shiv Sena MLAs on Tuesday itself.

However, the CJI stated, "This matter will require the constitution of a bench and will take some time to be listed. Not tomorrow". Moreover, he directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who was appearing for Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to tell Narwekar not to rule on the disqualification pleas of the Sena MLAs until the pleas are decided by the SC.

Supreme Court asks Solicitor General to inform Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to not take any decision unless the plea is decided by SC.



SC says this matter will require the constitution of a bench & will take some time to be listed. The matter will not be listed tomorrow. — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

Here are the pleas which will be heard by the SC: