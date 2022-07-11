Last Updated:

Setback for Uddhav camp: SC Refuses To List Shiv Sena's Pleas Today; Orders Status Quo On Disqualification Matters

The Supreme Court headed by the CJI refused to list the petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena for hearing today.

Written By
Akhil Oka
Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde

Image: Twitter/ANI


The Supreme Court headed by CJI NV Ramana refused to list the petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena for hearing on Monday. This came despite the fact that 4 orders of the SC had previously directed the matters to be listed on July 11. Appearing before the apex court, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal argued for an early hearing citing that Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar is scheduled to take up the disqualification petitions of Shiv Sena MLAs on Tuesday itself.

However, the CJI stated, "This matter will require the constitution of a bench and will take some time to be listed. Not tomorrow". Moreover, he directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who was appearing for Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to tell Narwekar not to rule on the disqualification pleas of the Sena MLAs until the pleas are decided by the SC. 

Here are the pleas which will be heard by the SC: 

  1. Eknath Shinde and 15 other MLAs challenged the disqualification proceedings initiated against them and Shinde's replacement as the Legislative Party leader with Ajay Choudhari. The SC extended the time granted by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal to respond to the disqualification notice until July 12.
  2. Uddhav Thackeray faction's chief whip Sunil Prabhu sought a stay on the floor test scheduled for June 30. The SC refused to interfere at that juncture after which the Shiv Sena president stepped down as the Chief Minister.
  3. A day after Eknath Shinde took oath as the CM of Maharashtra, Prabhu filed an interlocutory application seeking the interim suspension of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs until the final adjudication of the disqualification proceedings against them. However, the SC denied any urgent relief on July 1.
  4. Minutes before the vote of confidence on July 4, the Thackeray camp challenged newly-elected Speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision to reinstate Eknath Shinde as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader and replace Prabhu as the Chief Whip with Bharat Gogawale. Once again, the SC did not grant interim relief.
  5. On July 8, the Uddhav Thackeray camp challenged the decision of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite Shinde to form the government citing that he and the rebels are liable to be disqualified as they haven't merged with any other party. They also urged the SC to quash the Speaker's election and vote of confidence which was conducted on July 3 and 4 respectively. 
READ | 'Maharashtra Speaker has recognized us as Shiv Sena, we have numbers': CM Eknath Shinde
READ | Maharashtra political crisis: Ex-Sena corporator Pramod Bhangire from Pune extends support to CM Shinde
READ | 'Shiv Sena belongs to Balasaheb, not Uddhav,' says Shinde camp amid spar over party symbol
READ | Maharashtra: Show cause notices issued to 53 Shiv Sena MLAs, Aaditya Thackeray left out
First Published:
COMMENT