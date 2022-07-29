SC Refuses To Stay AIADMK Gen Secy's Decision To Expel OPS; Asks HC To Decide In 3 Weeks

As the political tussle between Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Paneerselvam (OPS) continue to rage on, Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the July 11 general assembly’s decision to expel OPS from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The decision took place after the July 11 General Council meeting during which EPS who was elected as the party’s interim general secretary expelled OPS, who in turn announced that he was expelling the former from the party.

The Supreme Court has ordered to maintain the status quo in the matter from today till the High Court is heard. The apex court has again sent the matter to the Madras High Court. The top court has asked the High Court to decide the matter afresh in three weeks.

AIADMK General Council meeting

Earlier on July 11, the crucial AIADMK General Council meeting took place during which a total of 16 resolutions were passed including the one which dissolved the dual leadership structure in the party by terminating the posts of coordinator and joint-coordinator.

Notably, following the demise of Jayalalithaa in 2016, the party has been following a dual-leadership formula with EPS acting as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator. Since then, the clamour for a single leader in the party has been growing louder.

In the meantime, a special resolution was also passed to sack OPS, JCD Prabhakar, Vaithilingam, and Manoj Pandian. Also, the post of General Secretary has been revived, for which primary members of the party will vote in fresh elections that are said to be held within four months.

Following the meeting, OPS wrote to the Election Commission urging it to not act upon the resolutions to bring changes in the by-laws of the party stating that the entire process was "illegal and unlawful" and without the authorisation of the coordinator and joint coordinator.

Major resolutions passed by AIADMK

The AIADMK General Council adopted a resolution to revive the post of general secretary, enabling all primary members of the party to elect one person for the party's top post; to elect the general secretary

The general council proposed to terminate the post of "coordinator / co-coordinator" lending a blow to O Panneerselvam

The General Council then passed a resolution to scrap dual leadership and create a Deputy General Secretary post for the party

The AIADMK unanimously elected Edappadi K Palaniswami as party interim general secretary till a general secretary is elected as per amended bylaws, 4 months from now

The AIADMK General Council adopted a resolution to remove O Paneerselvam from party's primary membership