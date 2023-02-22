SC Refuses To Stay EC Order, Gives 2 Weeks To Shinde Camp To Respond To Uddhav’s Plea

The Supreme Court refused to stay the Election Commission order granting the Shiv Sena party name and symbol to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction and has sought response from the group in two weeks. The top court has allowed Uddhav Thackeray faction to continue to be known as Shiv Sena (UBT) along with the ‘Flaming Torch’ symbol.

Refusing to put a stay on Election Commission's order, the Supreme Court said, "We cannot stay an order at this stage". However, the apex court clarified and said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp can pursue other remedies of law if any action is taken which is not based on the Election Commission’s order.

The Supreme Court’s decision came after repeated attempts from the Uddhav Thackeray camp to stop the Shinde group from taking over assets and bank accounts of the Shiv Sena.

Shinde camp welcomes SC move

Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale said, "We welcome Supreme Court's decision. The top court has refused to interfere with the Election Commission's order."

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Shewale said, “It’s a victory of the ideologies of Balasaheb Thackeray. Those who want to take forward his legacy should come and join us.”

Meanwhile, Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson Nihar Thackeray said, “Finally, it is for the people of Maharashtra to decide who is correct. I am sure that the people of the state will stand with Eknath Shinde as his camp is the real Shiv Sena. It is a well-reasoned order and I hope that the Supreme Court’s order will not change.”

No legal action against our MLAs for 2 weeks: Thackeray faction leader

After Supreme Court refused to put a stay on Election Commission order on Shiv Sena's name and symbol, Thackeray faction leader Anil Parab said, "In our SLP, we demanded that the symbol and name allotted to Shinde faction be granted status-quo. But Court accepted that the hearing will be held after two weeks and until then we can continue with the name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)."

"Also, until then no disqualification notice will be given to our MLAs and no legal action will be taken against them," he added.