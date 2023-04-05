SC Reprimands Oppn Over Plea Against Alleged Misuse Of CBI, ED; CJI Makes Strong Remarks

A Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala on Wednesday observed that the politicians do not have higher immunity and refused to entertain a petition by 14 political parties alleging arbitrary use of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) against opposition leaders, asserting that courts are always there for taking up the grievances of political leaders as they do for common citizens.

What did the plea mention and what did opposition say?

The Opposition parties had alleged "arbitrary use" of central agencies against politicians from opposition parties and had sought directions to agencies to strictly follow the laid down guidelines for arrest and bail proceedings.

The petition led by Congress claimed that there has been an alarming increase in the use of coercive criminal processes against opposition leaders and other citizens exercising their fundamental right to dissent.

Besides the Congress, the parties that are part of the joint move are Aam Aadmi Party (AAO), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (UBT), Trinamool Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), CPI(M), CPI, Samajwadi Party, JD(U) and the J&K National Conference.

During the hearing, Abhishek Singhvi referred to some statistics and said that from 2014 to 2022, there has been a 600 percent rise in CBI and ED cases against the opposition leaders.

"Between 2014 and 2022, 121 political leaders have been probed by the Enforcement Directorate out of whom 95 per cent are from opposition parties," he claimed.

In relation to CBI, Singhivi claimed that 124 political leaders, including 108 from opposition parties, have been probed.

What did Supreme Court say?

The SC bench observed that the conviction rate in India is abysmally low and asked whether it can say there should not be any probe, keeping in mind the statistics.

"Your statistics are there and there is no question with that...this is the petition filed by 14 political parties. Now you give us some statistics and can we therefore say that because of these statistics there should be no investigation and there should be immunity from the investigation," the bench observed.

Referring to the principle of equality and giving an example of press freedom, the bench said that the fundamental right is equal for all.

"Ultimately even the press has no higher freedom than what is available to a common citizen under Article 19 (1) (a) (freedom of speech and expression) of the Constitution. A political leader is also basically a citizen and therefore as citizens we all are amenable to the same law," it said.

Refusing to entertain the petition, "I think that in the absence of the specific fact, for us to lay down the general principle of law is again a very dangerous proposition. Once we have the facts in a case or group of cases then we can lay down law not just for that case but as a general principle."

The bench said, "You want that in cases of punishment up to 7 years if the conditions are not being violated, then there should be no arrest. If there is no case like child abuse or rape, then there should be no arrest. How can we say that? If this has to be done then it is the work of the legislature, we cannot make separate guidelines for the politicians."

Left red-faced, the Opposition sought permission to withdraw the plea, which was granted. "The petition is accordingly dismissed as withdrawn," the bench ordered.

The CJI said that if something wrong is happening with someone, then the courts are there. "We are sitting to listen. We will not entertain this...You please come back to us when you have an individual criminal case or group of cases," the bench said.