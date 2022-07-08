Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said the upcoming verdict of the Supreme Court (SC), on July 12, on the Shiv Sena's plea to disqualify 16 MLAs, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, for not following the party's decision to attend the party meeting will determine which way the country's democracy will go and added that the nation's attention is glued to the verdict. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister also refuted claims that Shiv Sena will have to give up on the party symbol.

Notably, Shiv Sena leader Sunil Prabhu has filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking suspension of newly appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 other legislators - against whom disqualification petitions have been filed - from the Assembly.

'Bow-Arrow symbol will remain with Shiv Sena' : Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray, commenting on the basis of the doubts raised by the party workers in the light of the unfolding events in the last few days, said, "As per the law, nobody can snatch away the Bow-Arrow party symbol from the Shiv Sena. Don't worry about it. However the party symbol on the voting ballot paper is important, people not only take their decisions solely on the symbol but also the person who holds the Bow and Arrow."

"I also told them about what has happened in the recent past. It doesn't mean a new symbol should be thought upon. It's not required. Precisely why, I am addressing you; nobody can take the party symbol away from us. I am stating this only after discussing the issue with legal and constitutional experts," Uddhav added.

The Shiv Sena leader also stated that the upcoming SC decision on the disqualification plea filed by the Shiv Sena will decide the future course of India's democracy, "I have trust in the Supreme court. On July 12, the verdict to be pronounced will not only be important for the future of Shiv Sena but also for the future of democracy in the country. It will decide whether the country will be run on the basis of the Constitution framed by Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar or not. The country is eagerly waiting for the verdict."

