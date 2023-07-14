SC Seeks CBI And ED Response On Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea In Delhi Excise Policy Case

The Supreme Court has sought the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide a response regarding the bail plea of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case. The matter has been scheduled for a hearing on July 28.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Bela M Trivedi, and Ujjal Bhuyan considered the submission made by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Sisodia, that his wife is currently hospitalised due to an extreme medical condition. The bench asked Singhvi to file an interim bail application. The court also issued notice to the central investigating agencies probing the matter and sought their responses. The bench also acknowledged that the court typically does not interfere with policy decisions, but in this case, there are allegations of policy-making for extraneous reasons.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing on behalf of the CBI and the ED, mentioned that the interim bail application had already been rejected by the trial court. However, the bench requested Raju to file a response on behalf of the investigating agencies.

After the Supreme Court indicated that the matter would be heard in August, Singhvi appealed for an early hearing in July. Consequently, the bench led by Justice Khanna listed the plea for July 28.

It is pertinent to mention that Sisodia, who held the excise portfolio along with various other responsibilities as the deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged involvement in the excise scam.

Sisodia had challenged a March 31 order of the trial court, which dismissed his bail plea, asserting that he was the "architect" of the alleged scam and played a "most important and vital role" in the criminal conspiracy related to the alleged payment of advance kickbacks of Rs 90-100 crore intended for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

The ED is investigating a money-laundering case against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, based on the CBI FIR. Sisodia was arrested by the ED on March 9 in connection with the money-laundering case.

As per the CBI and the ED, irregularities occurred during the modification of the excise policy, and undue favours were granted to license holders. The Delhi government had implemented the excise policy on November 17, 2021, but it was subsequently scrapped at the end of September 2022 following corruption allegations. The HC, in its July 3 order, had rejected Sisodia's bail plea in the ED case.