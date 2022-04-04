SC Seeks RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav's Response On Plea Challenging His Bail In Fodder Scam

In a key development, Supreme Court on Monday, April 3, directed Rashtriya Janta Dal Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav to file a response to the plea challenging his bail approved by the Jharkhand High Court in two fodder scam cases.

The apex court issued notice to the RJD Chief seeking his reply on the issue after the Jharkhand administration challenged the bail granted by High Court in Dumka and Chaibasa treasury fodder scam case.

SC to hear pleas challenging Lalu Yadav's bail

The bench led by Justices L. Nageswara Rao and B.R. Gavai accepted to take the plea for hearing after four weeks. The Jharkhand government moved to the top court challenging bail provided to the RJD founder on October 9, 2020, in the Chaibasa treasury and on April 1, 2021, in the Dumka treasury scam cases.

It is pertinent to note that the RJD Patriarch has been convicted in another fodder scam earlier this year and was pronounced 5 years of Jail sentence. A special CBI court in Ranchi, on February 21, sentenced the RJD supremo to 5 years imprisonment in connection to the 5th fodder scam case. Lalu Yadav was convicted in the Doranda Treasury scam, pertaining to Rs 139.5 crores.

Notably, Yadav, who is currently battling severe health issues, had earlier moved to Jharkhand High Court pleading for respite in the matter and sought suspension of his conviction term in the Doranda Treasury case, citing his ailing health. Lawyers representing Yadav had pleaded to the court that he needs superior medical infrastructure and facilities to monitor his health and sustain a healthy life.

Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted in 5 fodder scams

Lalu Yadav, who was arrested in 2013 first, was granted bail later that year. After his arrest in 2017 in connection to other fodder scam cases, he walked out of jail in April 2021, after procuring bail.

The CBI had filed a total of 170 charge sheets in connection to the Rs 950-crore scam of fraudulent withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar. Apart from Prasad, former MP Jagdish Sharma, the then Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husbandry Secretary Beck Julius and Animal Husbandry Assistant Director Dr K M Prasad are the main accused.