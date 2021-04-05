SC Stays HC Verdict Restoring Corruption Case Against Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

In a big relief for Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Karnataka HC order restoring a corruption case against him. The BJP leader was accused of illegally denotifying 20 acres of private land during his tenure as the CM from 2008 to 2012 to give undue favours to private parties. Moreover, the complaint alleged that this caused a loss to the public exchequer by forfeiting the service fee of Rs.2.64 crore and the development fee of Rs.6 crore. However, a bench of the apex court led by CJI SA Bobde granted the interim relief on a request made by senior advocate KV Vishwanathan who was appearing for the Karnataka CM.

Relief from Special Court & HC setback

A Special Court to try Prevention of Corruption Act cases had referred the aforesaid complaint about a probe to the Lokayukta SP under Section 156(3) of the CrPC. While Yediyurappa and ex-Karnataka Minister Katta Subramanyam were arraigned as accused in the final report submitted before the court on May 21, 2012, 9 other accused persons were dropped from the chargesheet citing lack of evidence. They were charged under Sections 7, 10, 13 and 15 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Dismissing the case in 2016, the Special Judge noted that there were no allegations in the complaint against either Yediyurappa or Subramanyam.

On March 17, a single-judge bench of the HC comprising Justice John Michael Cunha set aside this order. It noted, The Special Court is directed to take cognizance of the offences made out in the chargesheet against respondent Nos.10 and 11(named as accused Nos.1 and 2 in the chargesheet) and proceed in accordance with law. At this juncture, learned counsel for petitioner-complainant submits that the complainant is apprehending danger to his life. If so, the complainant shall approach the jurisdictional police who shall provide necessary protection to the complainant as per law. READ | Official suspended for administering COVID-19 vaccine to Karnataka minister at home

Earlier, the same bench paved the way for the probe into a criminal case against CM BS Yediyurappa pertaining to his alleged role in 'Operation Kamala'. Registered in February 2019, the FIR accuses him of luring JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Kandkur to BJP by offering money and a ministerial berth. The complainant had also provided an audio recording where the BJP leader is purportedly heard talking to the Gurumitkal legislator's son Sharangouda Patil asking him to persuade his father to join BJP. Vacating its stay order on March 31, Justice Cunha held that the material produced in support of the allegations in the FIR disclose that there was an attempt to topple the government by encouraging defection.