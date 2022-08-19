Amid the tussle between the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, their petitions have been listed for hearing on Monday, August 22. An SC bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and CT Ravikumar will assemble after the hearing in the special bench matter listed in the court at 10.30 am is over. It is likely to pronounce its order on whether the pleas filed by both Shiv Sena factions should be referred to a 5-judge Constitution bench.

While Shinde and the group of rebel MLAs were the first ones to move the apex court against the disqualification notice issued by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, the Thackeray faction challenged the new government formation and the Speaker's election. During the last hearing, the SC urged the Election Commission to not decide for now on the plea filed by the Shinde camp seeking recognition as the real Shiv Sena. The verdict of the apex court will determine the fate of the Eknath Shinde-led government.

Here are the key petitions filed by Shiv Sena factions: