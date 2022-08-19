Amid the tussle between the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, their petitions have been listed for hearing on Monday, August 22. An SC bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and CT Ravikumar will assemble after the hearing in the special bench matter listed in the court at 10.30 am is over. It is likely to pronounce its order on whether the pleas filed by both Shiv Sena factions should be referred to a 5-judge Constitution bench.
While Shinde and the group of rebel MLAs were the first ones to move the apex court against the disqualification notice issued by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, the Thackeray faction challenged the new government formation and the Speaker's election. During the last hearing, the SC urged the Election Commission to not decide for now on the plea filed by the Shinde camp seeking recognition as the real Shiv Sena. The verdict of the apex court will determine the fate of the Eknath Shinde-led government.
Here are the key petitions filed by Shiv Sena factions:
- Eknath Shinde and 15 other MLAs challenged the disqualification proceedings initiated against them and Shinde's replacement as the Legislative Party leader with Ajay Choudhari. The SC extended the time granted by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal to respond to the disqualification notice until July 12.
- Uddhav Thackeray faction's chief whip Sunil Prabhu sought a stay on the floor test scheduled for June 30. The SC refused to interfere at that juncture after which the Shiv Sena president stepped down as the Chief Minister.
- A day after Eknath Shinde took oath as the CM of Maharashtra, Prabhu filed an interlocutory application seeking the interim suspension of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs until the final adjudication of the disqualification proceedings against them. However, the SC denied any urgent relief on July 1.
- Minutes before the vote of confidence on July 4, the Thackeray camp challenged newly-elected Speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision to reinstate Eknath Shinde as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader and replace Prabhu as the Chief Whip with Bharat Gogawale. Once again, the SC did not grant interim relief.
- On July 8, the Uddhav Thackeray camp challenged the decision of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite Shinde to form the government citing that he and the rebels are liable to be disqualified as they haven't merged with any other party. They also urged the SC to quash the Speaker's election and vote of confidence which was conducted on July 3 and 4 respectively.