SC Upholding EWS Reservation A ‘setback’, Says DMK; BJP Tutors, ‘understand The Judgement'

"The Supreme Court’s decision on November 7 to uphold the 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker section (EWS) is a setback", said the DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. He further added they will continue the fight for social justice.

In a significant win for the economically weaker sections, the Supreme Court upheld the 103rd constitutional amendment providing 10% reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs.

Sinho commission never recommended reservation for EWS, says DMK

DMK leader P Wilson, while respecting the decision of the apex court said, “It’s a judgement of the Supreme Court and everyone is bound by that. I have to respect the judgement". The Tamil Nadu’s ruling party said that the next plan of action in response to the verdict will be taken by party chief M K Stalin. Explaining the primary contentions against the Sinho commission formed on the issue of providing reservations to the EWS, the DMK leader said, Sinho commission was formed to identify economically backward classes who were not included in the ambit of reservation, “The Sinho commission didn’t get any data regarding the economically backward class. Ultimately, they collected data vetted by the national sample survey organisation (NSSO) from 2004, which was for a different purpose, how many households are economically weaker and which caste do they belong to. It was a random sample,” contended Wilson.

“It’s a random sample.. Random data being collected. Without any cross-checking. They themselves would have checked, this is without any cross-checking and they would have interacted only with the head of the family. In a family the head would be poor but his brother would be from a richer section. The Sinho commission didn’t made this analysis. They never recommended reservation for the economically weaker section. They have misinterpreted.”

‘DMK has done nothing for social justice’: BJP

BJP Vice President Narayanan Tirupathy responding to DMK’s response of the SC judgement being a setback for social justice said it is the BJP that formed the Mandal commission when Morarji Desai was the Prime Minister and L K Advani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee were the ministers in his cabinet.

He said DMK’s fight against the SC judgement on EWS doesn’t have any base, “Let them continue the fight. Mr Stalin should avoid silly politics. He should understand the exact judgement and regret what he has said. DMK has done nothing for upholding social justice.”

SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for EWS

In a historic ruling on Monday, the apex court upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional amendment providing 10% reservation to persons belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs. Both houses of the parliament cleared a bill in this regard on January 8 and January 9, 2019, respectively.

Justice Maheshwari held that the constitutional amendment cannot be said to breach the basic structure by providing reservations on economic criteria. The CJI and Justice Bhat dissented from the majority view of Justices Maheshwari, Trivedi and Pardiwala.

He observed, "Reservations for EWS do not violate basic structure on account of 50% ceiling limit because ceiling limit is not inflexible". Justice Trivedi concurred with the views of Justice Maheshwari. She held, "Treating EWS as separate class would be a reasonable classification. Just as equals as unequals, unequals cannot be treated equally. Treating unequals equally violates equality under the Constitution".

