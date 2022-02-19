BJP Says 'chor-chor Mausere Bhai' As Priyanka Supports Fodder Scam Convict Lalu Yadav

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a swipe at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after she defended Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was recently convicted in the fifth fodder scam. The case involves illegal withdrawals of ₹139.35 crore from state funds when he was Chief Minister in the 1990s.

Gandhi alleged that the RJD supremo was being politically targeted as he did not "bow down" before the BJP. "The key aspect of BJP's politics is that those who don't bend before them are persecuted in every way. Lalu Prasad Yadav ji is being attacked because of this politics. I hope he will get justice," she wrote in a tweet, backing the fodder scam accused RJD patron.

Priyanka Gandhi's call for justice was followed by an appreciation post from Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav. The RJD leader wrote, "Thank you, Priyanka-ji. Lalu ji has always fought those who oppress, harass people and create divides. There is no doubt that justice will win. We will not be afraid of the Sanghis."

'Chor-chor mausere bhai'

Hitting back at Priyanka Vadra and her bonhomie with the RJD chief, the BJP said only a scammer can understand the grief of another. "This is the reason why Priyanka ji is sad when Lalu ji goes to jail. Ye sabhi chor-chor mausere bhai hai. (All thieves are cousins after all)," the party responded to the tweet.

मुहावरा-

चोर-चोर मौसेरे भाई



वाक्य में प्रयोग-

कोई घोटाला करने वाला ही घोटाले करने वाले का दुःख समझ सकता है, यही वजह है लालू जी के जेल जाने पर प्रियंका जी दुःखी हैं। ये सभी चोर-चोर मौसेरे भाई हैं। https://t.co/gvCN97su0j — BJP MadhyaPradesh (@BJP4MP) February 18, 2022

Lalu Yadav convicted in 5th Fodder Scam case; sentencing on Feb 21

A special CBI court on Tuesday convicted Lalu Prasad Yadav and 75 others in a fodder scam case worth Rs 139.95 crore from the Doranda treasury while he was the Chief Minister of Bihar, between 1991 and 1996. With this verdict, Lalu Yadav has been convicted in all five fodder scam cases. The detailed sentence in the case is set to be pronounced on February 21.

Earlier in March 2018, Lalu Yadav was convicted in the 4th Fodder Scam case wherein he swindled a sum up to Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury. He was sentenced to 14 years of prison and a fine of Rs 60 lakh.

The Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in April 2021. In September 2013, a trial court convicted Lalu Yadav in the fodder case and sentenced him to jail. In December 2013, the Supreme court granted him bail in the case.

Now Yadav, along with 75 other accused, have been convicted in the fifth and final fodder scam case.