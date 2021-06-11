Scam Potential In Ration Delivery; Join 'One Nation, One Ration Card': Centre To Delhi CM

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday accused the Delhi government of working under the control of the ration mafia. While addressing a press conference he called Arvind Kejriwal's doorstep ration delivery scheme a 'Jumla'. Taking a dig at Kejriwal, BJP leader said, "What Kejriwal is talking about home delivery of ration when he even failed to provide oxygen and medicine to the people of Delhi amid COVID-19 pandemic".

'Delhi govt under ration mafia's control': Ravi Shankar Prasad

"Arvind Kejriwal Ji is talking about delivering ration in every household. He could not deliver oxygen...could not deliver medicine from mohalla clinics. Doorstep ration delivery is also a Jumla. The Delhi Government is under the control of the 'ration mafia'.

अरविंद केजरीवाल जी हर घर अन्न की बात कर रहे हैं। ऑक्सीजन पहुंचा नहीं सके, मोहल्ला क्लीनिक से दवा तो पहुंचा नहीं सके।

हर घर अन्न भी एक जुमला है। दिल्ली सरकार राशन माफिया के नियंत्रण में है।



The union minister said the 'Government of India provides wheat at Rs 2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg across the country. Rice costs Rs 37 per kg and wheat costs Rs 27 per kg. The Government of India gives food grains to the states for distribution through ration shops by giving subsidies. The central government spends about Rs 2 lakh crore annually on this.'

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, like last year, this time also free ration is being given to the poor till November. 'One Nation, One Ration Card' is a very important scheme started by the Government of India. the scheme is running in 34 states and union territories of the country. So far 28 crore portable transactions have been done on it," he informed.

प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण अन्न योजना के तहत,

प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण अन्न योजना के तहत,

भारत सरकार देश भर में 2 रुपये प्रति किलो गेहूं, 3 रुपये प्रति किलो चावल देती है। पिछले साल की तरह इस बार भी नवंबर तक गरीबों को मुफ्त राशन दिया जा रहा है।

Union Min questions CM Kejriwal

He said, 'One Nation, One Ration Card is a very important scheme started by the Government of India. This scheme is running in 34 states and union territories of the country except for 3 states- Assam, West Bengal and Delhi. So far 28 crore portable transactions have been done on it. Aadhaar system started late in Assam because of the local problems regarding citizenship.' He further questioned the Chief Minister of Delhi and asked, "Why the Centre's "One Nation, One Ration Card" scheme was not implemented in the national capital?"

"Arvind Kejriwal Ji should answer why One Nation One Ration Card was not implemented in Delhi? What is the problem and what is the problem with the One Nation-One Ration Card scheme?"

The BJP leader alleged that in January 2018, e-authentication was started on ration cards in Delhi and was stopped within 4 months i.e. in April 2018 on the grounds that technology does not work. "In these 4 months, 4 lakh fake ration cards were caught and why this work has not started in Delhi till date after 2018. Kejriwal does not worry about the SC/ST category. He does not even worry about the migrant labourers and the poor."

"Why has authentication of PoS machines has not started in Delhi's ration shops from April 2018 till now? When the Government of India asked for data that what priority have you given to SC and ST, then Delhi state replied 'Not Available'. The Delhi government also does not have the data that how many of our Dalit and forest dwellers are brothers here and how much are you helping them in rationing?

The Union Minister further claimed that there is a need of law to get ration through fair price ration shop. 'It looks good to see this home delivery, but if you go inside a little, then it will also be understood how many dives of scam it will take.'

Kejriwal slams Centre on Ration Delivery Scheme

On Sunday, Chief Minister Kejriwal had slammed the Central government for putting a stop to the Delhi government's doorstep ration delivery scheme that was scheduled to start on Monday, asking why, despite writing to the Centre five times, the scheme had been brought to a halt.

