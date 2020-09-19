Schedule For Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Polls Announced

Notwithstanding opposition demands for postponement of polls due to prevailing tension on borders and spike in Covid-19 cases, authorities in Ladakh Union Territory (UT) on Saturday announced the schedule for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LADHC) polls.

As per the notification issued by election department secretary Saugat Biswas, the election to all 26 constituencies of the Council in the two districts of Leh and Kargil will be held simultaneously and the results will be declared on October 22. The voting will take place on October 16 in 26 constituencies of the Council.

The main contest is likely to be between the BJP and Congress as the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party have stopped functioning in Leh post abrogation of Article 370.

The decision to hold elections has been taken despite representatives of several opposition parties who had advised for the postponement of elections in view of the escalating tension along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh and growing Covid-19 positive cases in the UT.

READ | Ladakh Buddhist Association Writes To PM Modi; Recommends Bharat Ratna For Dalai Lama

READ | Union Minister Kiren Rijiju To Launch Construction Of Sports Infrastructure In Ladakh

With the announcement of the poll dates, the district magistrate Leh issued an order for the imposition of model code of conduct in the district and directed all the political parties and independent candidates to follow the guidelines for the smooth conduct of the polls.

This will be the 6th election of Leh Hill Council which was created under the LAHDC Act in 1995 and later another Hill Council in neighboring Kargil was formed in 2003. Elections to the LAHDC, Kargil, were held last year.

Pertinently this will be the first council elections after Ladakh was declared a Union Territory after being separated from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, last year.

While the people of Leh had welcomed the conferring of Union territory status to Ladakh, the people of Kargil rejected the decision, the region’s political leadership declared it to be unfair and a betrayal of their trust.

(PTI Photo)

READ | India-China Standoff: Ladakh MP Meets Villagers From Chushul, Discusses Border Situation

READ | Eric Trump Says 'amazing' Indian-American Community Represents 'best Of America'