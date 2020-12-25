'Schemes Directly Reach Farmers': Tomar Hails PM's Leadership, Cites Rajiv Gandhi's Remark

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outreach program on Friday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar thanked the Prime Minister for releasing the seventh installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to the tune of Rs 18,000 crore that will benefit over 9 crore farmers. The amount will be received by the beneficiaries directly into their accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer.

Elaborating on the dire situation of the welfare schemes of yesteryears, the union agriculture minister cited former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's famous remark of 1985 that only 15 Rupees out of every 100 Rupees is meant for the welfare of poor, reaches them.

"Once upon a time, then prime minister said we send Rs 100 but only Rs 15 reaches the villages. But today under the leadership of Modi Ji, we can say with conviction that the Rs 18,098 crore will directly reach the farmer's accounts," Tomar tweeted in Hindi.

एक समय था जब देश के तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री कहा करते थे कि हम 100 रूपए केंद्र से भेजते हैं तो सिर्फ 15 रूपए ही गांव तक पहुँचते हैं।



लेकिन आज मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में हम यह दावे के साथ कह सकते हैं कि आज 18 हजार 98 करोड़ रूपए सीधे किसान के खाते में पहुँच रहा है।#PMKisan — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) December 25, 2020

Elaborating further on the scheme, he said that this scheme was earlier implemented only for farmers owning up to two hectares of land but after forming government again in 2019, the scheme was expanded to all the farmers of the country. Till now, nearly 11.5 crore farmers have been registered under this scheme and 10.59 crore farmers have received a cumulative amount of Rs 96,000 crore directly into their bank accounts.

PM किसान सम्मान निधि बहुत महत्वाकांक्षी योजना है, जिससे किसानों को बहुत लाभ हुआ है। प्रधानमंत्रीजी द्वारा योजना के आरंभ के समय यह दो हेक्टेयर तक के किसानों के लिए थी, वर्ष 2019 में दोबारा सरकार बनने पर प्रधानमंत्री जी ने इसके दायरे में देश के सभी किसानों को शामिल किया।#PMKisan — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) December 25, 2020

अब तक लगभग साढ़े 11 करोड़ किसान इस योजना में पंजीकृत हो चुके हैं, 10.59 करोड़ किसानों को 96 हजार करोड़ रू. उनके खातों में पहुंचाए गए हैं।#PMKisan — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) December 25, 2020

Tomar also praised the farmers for braving the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing with the agricultural activities which led to "bumper production" despite the pandemic.

"I salute the farmers of the country on this occasion, who persisted even during the time of COVID-19, the farmers harvested the crop, procurement work was more than the previous year, summer crops were sown more, bumper production was done and the hard work of the farmers also proved their significance even during the Covid-19 pandemic," Tomar said in another tweet.

मैं इस अवसर पर देश के किसानों को नमन करता हूँ, जो कोविड के समय में भी डटे रहे, किसानों ने फसल की कटाई की, उपार्जन का काम गत वर्ष की तुलना में अधिक किया, ग्रीष्म ऋतु की फसलें अधिक बोई, बंपर उत्पादन हुआ व किसानों के परिश्रम ने कोविड की परिस्थिति में भी अपनी प्रासंगिकता सिद्ध की। — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) December 25, 2020

PM Modi's mega farmers' outreach

In a mega farmers' outreach programme, PM Modi on Friday released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. Thereafter PM Modi had a conversation with farmers from seven different states who shared their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the Government for the welfare of farmers. During the interaction, PM Modi also busted the lies being spread over the new agriculture reform laws with a reiteration that the government is ready to hold talks with the agitating farmers.

