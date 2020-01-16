MP Government School Principal Suspended After Distributing Veer Savarkar-cover Notebooks

Yet another case of intolerance in a Congress-ruled state was highlighted when a principal of a government-run school in Malwasa in Ratlam District in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly suspended for distributing notebooks that had an image of Veer Savarkar on the cover.

A show-cause notice was issued to Principal R N Kerawat after he along with an NGO called Veer Savarkar Manch participated in an educational program in the school wherein blank notebooks were distributed to class 9-10th students. The principal alleged that the Congress party took offense to the fact that these notebooks had images of Veer Savarkar printed on them and got him suspended.

Read: Baba Ramdev opines on Savarkar row; asks, 'Did Gandhi, Nehru not commit any mistakes?'

Read: 'Will you send CM on leave too?': BJP mocks Congress for sending Mumbai professor on leave

MU director sent on compulsory leave

This incident of intolerance comes days after Yogesh Soman, the director of Mumbai University’s Academy of Theatre Arts was sent on compulsory leave for his comments on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Soman came under the spotlight after posting a video blog on Facebook on December 14. He was responding to Rahul Gandhi mocking freedom fighter Veer Savarkar in a public rally.

Read: Politics heats up yet again over Veer Savarkar after Congress stirs controversy

Congress' anti-Savarkar propaganda

Not long ago Congress had distributed a booklet in Bhopal at the national training camp of Seva Dal which made several claims against Veer Savarkar. ‘How brave was Veer Savarkar?’ contained many controversial portions such as allegations over his connection with the British and his role in the partition of the country. The Seva Dal is the grassroots organization of the Congress party. Pertinently, it cites a mention from the book ‘Freedom at Midnight’ by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre. It quotes page 423 of the aforesaid book, which puts forth that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his “political guru” Savarkar before the former turned celibate.

Read: Mumbai Univ professor sent on compulsory leave for remarks on Rahul Gandhi; BJP cries foul

Read: Booklet on Savarkar not intentional, appeal Congress to ban & withdraw it: Nawab Malik